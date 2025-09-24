Dr. K. Paul Thomas: Pioneer of Socio-Economic Transformation

Dr. K. Paul Thomas, the visionary Founder of ESAF Group of Social Enterprises and Managing Director & CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank, has been honored with an Academic Doctorate by VELS University in Chennai. His research focused on the impact of social entrepreneurship on socio-economic transformation and sustainable development in small finance banks, a study guided by Dr. G. Rajini from VISTAS.

During a distinguished ceremony attended by faculty and dignitaries, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the award to Dr. Thomas. Since founding ESAF in 1992, Dr. Thomas has been pivotal in promoting inclusive finance in India, a testament to his leadership and commitment to social welfare.

ESAF Small Finance Bank, recognized for its innovative approach to banking, continues to expand its reach across India with significant infrastructural development. Recognized in the RBI's second schedule, ESAF aims to redefine banking with its extensive network across the country.

