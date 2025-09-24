Oil Exports Set to Resume in Iraqi Kurdistan

Eight international oil companies operating in the Iraqi Kurdistan region are poised to recommence oil exports, according to a statement viewed by Reuters. The companies have reached preliminary agreements with both Iraq's federal and Kurdish regional governments.

The agreements, upon signing and execution, will enable oil exports to resume "in the coming days." This initiative aims to stabilize the region's oil production and extend economic benefits to involved parties.

The collaborative step highlights strides towards harmonizing relationships between the federal and Kurdish governments, potentially setting a precedent for future cooperative frameworks in the region.

