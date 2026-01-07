Left Menu

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

Venezuelan and U.S. officials are reportedly in talks to discuss exporting Venezuelan crude oil to the United States. Previously, the U.S. imposed sanctions that halted such imports. The discussions aim to leverage Gulf Coast refineries capable of processing the oil, potentially easing economic tensions.

Venezuelan and U.S. officials are currently engaged in discussions concerning the export of Venezuelan crude oil to the United States, according to information from five governmental, industry, and shipping sources.

U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which have previously imported and processed Venezuela's crude, have been hindered by sanctions imposed by the United States.

The ongoing talks could signal a shift towards mitigating economic restrictions, leveraging refineries already equipped to handle Venezuelan crude.

