President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on September 25. Traveling by special train from Safdarjung Railway Station, her itinerary includes visiting the Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, and Kubja Krishan Mandir, as confirmed by the President's Secretariat.

During her stay, President Murmu will extend her pilgrimage to Sudama Kuti and the Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura, performing rituals and prayers at each of these significant religious sites.

In a gesture of cultural diplomacy, the President also conveyed warm greetings to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the Jewish community worldwide on Rosh Hashanah, expressing wishes for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)