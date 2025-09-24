Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Vrindavan

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, from September 25, where she will visit several sacred sites and extend New Year wishes to the global Jewish community, highlighting cultural harmony and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:43 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Vrindavan
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on September 25. Traveling by special train from Safdarjung Railway Station, her itinerary includes visiting the Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, and Kubja Krishan Mandir, as confirmed by the President's Secretariat.

During her stay, President Murmu will extend her pilgrimage to Sudama Kuti and the Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura, performing rituals and prayers at each of these significant religious sites.

In a gesture of cultural diplomacy, the President also conveyed warm greetings to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the Jewish community worldwide on Rosh Hashanah, expressing wishes for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025