RBI's sDQI Score Climbs: A Boost for Data Quality in Banks

The Reserve Bank of India reported a rise in the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) score, highlighting improved data quality across scheduled commercial banks. As of June 2025, the index climbed to 89.9 from 89.3 in March 2025, showcasing progress in data submissions.

The sDQI, a key metric established by the RBI, evaluates data submissions based on principles of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency. This measurement aligns with the Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024, aiming for high standards in data reporting.

Covering critical areas such as asset quality, risk-based supervision, liquidity, and capital adequacy, the sDQI's positive trend signifies robust data quality across 87 scheduled commercial banks, forming a crucial foundation for supervisory examinations and enhancing financial oversight.

