Left Menu

RBI's sDQI Score Climbs: A Boost for Data Quality in Banks

The RBI announced that the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) score for scheduled commercial banks rose to 89.9 in June 2025. This index measures the quality of data submissions, focusing on accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency, with no bank scoring below 80 for the period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:15 IST
RBI's sDQI Score Climbs: A Boost for Data Quality in Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India reported a rise in the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) score, highlighting improved data quality across scheduled commercial banks. As of June 2025, the index climbed to 89.9 from 89.3 in March 2025, showcasing progress in data submissions.

The sDQI, a key metric established by the RBI, evaluates data submissions based on principles of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency. This measurement aligns with the Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024, aiming for high standards in data reporting.

Covering critical areas such as asset quality, risk-based supervision, liquidity, and capital adequacy, the sDQI's positive trend signifies robust data quality across 87 scheduled commercial banks, forming a crucial foundation for supervisory examinations and enhancing financial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025