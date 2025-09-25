Left Menu

Canada Strengthens Trade Ties in Asia: New Horizons in Indonesia

Canada aims to boost its exports to Indonesia through a new trade agreement that allows duty-free access for up to 95% of its products. This move is part of Canada's broader strategy to diversify exports and strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific region after recent leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 04:18 IST
Canada Strengthens Trade Ties in Asia: New Horizons in Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is making a strategic move to enhance its trade relations in the Indo-Pacific region, starting with a landmark agreement with Indonesia. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aims to provide duty-free access for nearly 95% of Canadian exports to Indonesia within the next year. This initiative marks a crucial step in Canada's plan to diversify export markets, a promise made by Prime Minister Mark Carney at the start of his tenure earlier this year.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu highlighted the potential for Canadian industries, including agriculture, energy, telecom, and aerospace, in the Southeast Asian market. Indonesia's interest in Canadian small modular reactors underscores the growing bilateral trade relationship, which is expected to double within six years. As trade with Indonesia, Canada's largest export market in Southeast Asia, intensifies, Canada is positioning itself as a key player in the fast-growing region.

This agreement is part of a broader Southeast Asian outreach, with the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan in Canada's sights for future partnerships. Additionally, Canada aims to improve ties with China, its second-largest trading partner, following tensions with the U.S. under President Trump. The Canadian government is also in the early stages of discussions with India, signaling a significant shift in international trade strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

 United States
2
Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

 Venezuela
3
Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

 Global
4
Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025