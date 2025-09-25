Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Ramlila Celebration Amid Playground Controversy

The Supreme Court has temporarily lifted a High Court order that paused Ramlila celebrations at a Firozabad school ground. The decision permits festivities to continue if student activities are uninterrupted. A 100-year tradition faces review as courts consider alternate festival sites to protect school grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:05 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an Allahabad High Court order that halted Ramlila celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The apex court's decision acknowledges the onset of festivities and emphasizes that student activities must remain unaffected.

The Ramlila festivities will proceed at Zila Parishad Vidyalaya's playground, with the proviso that it should not disrupt students. The court urged caution, noting the celebrations' centennial history. It questioned the petitioner's timing, asking why the complaint was filed last minute and not earlier for preventive measures.

While the Supreme Court generally discourages using school grounds for festivities, it has requested the High Court to explore alternative venues for such events. The organizing committee, 'Shree Nagar Ramlila Mahotsav,' had contested the High Court's decision which cited potential disruption due to tile placements presumably leading to the site's permanency for non-educational purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

