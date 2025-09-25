Left Menu

Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Breakthrough: Companies Set to Resume 230,000 Barrels a Day via Iraq-Turkey Pipeline

Eight major oil companies producing over 90% of Iraqi Kurdistan's oil have reached agreements with the Iraqi federal and Kurdish regional governments to resume exports. This move is pivotal in overcoming a stalemate that has lasted since March 2023, potentially allowing 230,000 barrels per day to flow through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:09 IST
The standstill in Iraqi Kurdistan's oil exports appears close to resolution as eight oil companies, constituting over 90% of the region's production, have come to agreements in principle with both the federal Iraqi and Kurdish regional governments. The companies announced this potential breakthrough on Wednesday.

The halted exports, stemming from a deadlock since March 2023, could resume soon, supplying around 230,000 barrels daily through the pivotal Iraq-Turkey pipeline. This development follows a preliminary nod from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, to restart the flow, with long-term negotiations on the horizon.

While the framework maintains existing contracts' sanctity and assures payment to international firms, some companies like DNO and Genel Energy seek minor adjustments, particularly addressing about $1 billion in owed arrears by the Kurdish government. A meeting within 30 days post-resumption aims to settle these debts.

