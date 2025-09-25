US Administration Revives Coal and Nuclear for AI Power Needs

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is taking decisive steps to ensure the longevity of coal-fired power plants to meet future energy demands driven by artificial intelligence. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Reuters the push includes efforts to extend the life of these aging plants.

Part of a broader strategy, this initiative seeks to amplify the country's power output by also enhancing nuclear energy and keeping backup power plants operational continuously. The move, deemed a top government priority, dismisses climate change concerns which Trump labeled a 'global con job' at the United Nations.

The White House is engaging utilities nationwide to maintain coal plants slated for closure and aims to bolster nuclear energy through regulatory reforms. With electricity demand projected to reach new heights, the administration eyes significant gains in firm capacity to support expansive AI data infrastructure.

