Russia Pioneers Closed Fuel Cycle Nuclear Power by 2023

Russia will launch the world's first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle by 2023, reducing uranium dependency and solving radioactive waste issues. President Putin announced the plan at the World Atomic Week, emphasizing the revolutionary impact and advocating for international collaboration and modern financing models for new nuclear projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia is set to revolutionize the nuclear energy sector with the launch of the world's first nuclear power system featuring a closed fuel cycle by 2023. President Vladimir Putin made this announcement during the World Atomic Week international forum, highlighting the system's potential to recycle spent fuel multiple times and significantly reduce the need for uranium.

During his speech, Putin underscored the innovation as 'truly revolutionary,' noting that 95% of spent fuel will be reutilized. This advancement is poised to almost entirely resolve the long-standing issue of radioactive waste accumulation and mitigate uranium supply challenges.

Putin invited global scientists to collaborate on developing nuclear energy technologies and emphasized the necessity of new financing models for the construction of nuclear power plants, inviting international financial institutions to invest in these initiatives. The World Atomic Week, commemorating 80 years of Russia's nuclear industry, has attracted leaders and experts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

