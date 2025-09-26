Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Passengers as Hyderabad Bus Bursts into Flames

A bus caught fire near Hyderabad's SR Metro station, but all 35 passengers were safely evacuated. Prompt action by three fire vehicles controlled the blaze swiftly, with no casualties reported, attributed to mechanical sparks causing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:01 IST
Representative Image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday night in Hyderabad, a private travel bus caught fire near the SR Metro station. Remarkably, all 35 passengers on board managed to escape unharmed, thanks to quick action by emergency services.

The incident, attributed to mechanical sparks, prompted a rapid response from local fire units. Fire engines dispatched from Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, and Secretariat arrived promptly at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control with efficiency, ensuring no casualties.

The swift evacuation and effective intervention by the fire personnel prevented a potential tragedy. This incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and response in averting disasters and saving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

