Swift Response Saves Passengers as Hyderabad Bus Bursts into Flames

In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday night in Hyderabad, a private travel bus caught fire near the SR Metro station. Remarkably, all 35 passengers on board managed to escape unharmed, thanks to quick action by emergency services.

The incident, attributed to mechanical sparks, prompted a rapid response from local fire units. Fire engines dispatched from Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, and Secretariat arrived promptly at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control with efficiency, ensuring no casualties.

The swift evacuation and effective intervention by the fire personnel prevented a potential tragedy. This incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and response in averting disasters and saving lives.

