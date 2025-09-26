Delhi Empowers Outer Region With New Power Grid

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for a new 66 KV grid substation in Mubarakpur Dabas, outer Delhi, emphasizing enhanced electricity supply through strengthened distribution networks.

The substation, featuring SCADA and GIS technologies, aims to meet the growing electricity demands of Karala, Mubarakpur, and nearby regions. A statement from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited highlighted the facility's role in improving power availability for residences, businesses, and small-scale industries, while minimizing voltage fluctuations and outages.

Present at the event were Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, TPDDL CEO Dwijadas Basak, and senior government and discom officials. The advanced substation will include 66kV indoor GIS technology, 66/11kV transformers, and state-of-the-art protection systems, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 78 crore.

