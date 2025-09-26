Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, tensions flared after Friday prayers as a protest devolved into stone-pelting, forcing police to use lathis and detain several demonstrators. The protestors had assembled outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, brandishing placards proclaiming 'I Love Mohammad.'

According to officials, unrest began while police were conducting a routine flag march. Some miscreants appeared on the streets, shouting slogans and hurling stones. IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni assured the public that the situation is now under control, with some of the alleged stone-pelters identified and detained.

'As seen, there are people on the streets, yet the situation remains stable,' said Sahni. 'Conversations with community members started from morning. The prayer has concluded, and many have returned home. However, a few continued to chant slogans and were dispersed by police,' he stated. Sahni also noted that the identified individuals have been recorded via video and photos, and legal actions are being pursued. A strong police presence surrounds the dargah and Maulana Khan's residence to avert further disruptions, while authorities continue their investigation into the incident.