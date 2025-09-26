Left Menu

EU's Eastern Flank Unites for Advanced 'Drone Wall' Amid Rising Tensions

EU nations on the eastern edge advocate for a 'drone wall' to address rising security concerns amid increased drone activity, especially from Russia. The planned wall is part of a broader security strategy to enhance the region's defenses through a comprehensive approach involving industrial policy and financial backing.

26-09-2025
In a decisive move to counter rising security threats, countries on the European Union's eastern flank have come together to propose a comprehensive 'drone wall' with advanced capabilities for detection, tracking, and interception. This initiative, articulated by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, seeks to bolster defenses as drone activity amplifies around Ukraine.

The initiative aligns with the escalating importance of drones in the Ukraine conflict, prompting countries like Russia and Ukraine to ramp up production. EU member states have voiced increasing concerns over security, particularly as incidents have spurred action from NATO forces along the alliance's eastern edge.

Kubilius emphasized unity among EU and NATO partners, urging immediate action over mere discourse. The 'drone wall' will integrate with broader military strategies including ground and maritime defenses. Leaders across the union plan intense discussions for an industrial policy and financial framework to actualize these defensive measures.

