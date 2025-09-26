EU's Eastern Flank Unites for Advanced 'Drone Wall' Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to counter rising security threats, countries on the European Union's eastern flank have come together to propose a comprehensive 'drone wall' with advanced capabilities for detection, tracking, and interception. This initiative, articulated by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, seeks to bolster defenses as drone activity amplifies around Ukraine.

The initiative aligns with the escalating importance of drones in the Ukraine conflict, prompting countries like Russia and Ukraine to ramp up production. EU member states have voiced increasing concerns over security, particularly as incidents have spurred action from NATO forces along the alliance's eastern edge.

Kubilius emphasized unity among EU and NATO partners, urging immediate action over mere discourse. The 'drone wall' will integrate with broader military strategies including ground and maritime defenses. Leaders across the union plan intense discussions for an industrial policy and financial framework to actualize these defensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)