Historic US Army Base Could Strengthen US-Polish Alliance

Progress is being made towards establishing a permanent US Army base in Poland, with President Donald Trump crediting Polish President Karol Nawrocki's leadership. Poland has pressured for stronger NATO presence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Discussions continue between US and Polish defense officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:26 IST
Historic US Army Base Could Strengthen US-Polish Alliance
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that efforts are underway to establish a permanent US Army base in Poland, highlighting the 'bold leadership' of Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the process.

Trump stated the potential base location would be revealed soon, marking what he described as a 'historic step' in the strengthening of the US-Polish alliance. Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Poland has been advocating for a greater allied military presence on NATO's eastern flank.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz indicated in June that the US Department of Defense is considering Poland's offer for a permanent military presence, but no definitive decision has been made. Discussions on troop deployments in Europe continue with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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