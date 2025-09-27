Tragic Love's Final Leap: Couple Jumps into Dam, Leaving Toddler Behind

A couple has tragically died after jumping into a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Saturday, according to police reports. The incident unfolded at Bukakhedi dam, about 70 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Identified as Shubham Kardate and Roshni, both in their 20s, the couple had reportedly been married for four years. Frequent family disputes are believed to have led to their drastic decision. On the morning of the incident, Roshni left home after an argument, taking their two-year-old son with her. Shubham pursued her, ultimately meeting at the dam.

Shubham contacted his maternal uncle, Munna Parihar, to come to the dam and collect their child. Shortly after Parihar's arrival, the couple jumped into the dam. A State Disaster Emergency Response Force retrieved their bodies two hours later. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)