PM Modi's Vision: Transforming Odisha into a Knowledge Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Odisha into a knowledge-based economy, laying the groundwork for significant educational and technological advancements. Speaking in Jharsuguda on Saturday, Modi emphasized the 'knowledge-based economy' concept as part of a broader vision for Eastern India's development, which he dubbed 'Purvodaya', or the rise of the East. The scheme aims to ignite a developmental dawn, or 'Suryodaya', across India.

During his address, Modi announced the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore across multiple sectors including telecommunications, railways, higher education, and healthcare. A notable highlight was the expansion of seat capacity in eight IITs and the introduction of state-of-the-art research parks, with an investment of roughly Rs 11,000 crore, aimed at bolstering India's innovation ecosystem. The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) Scheme, striving to elevate the research landscape in 275 engineering and polytechnic institutions nationwide.

Furthering the thrust on education, PM Modi announced enhancements in digital education, including Wi-Fi facilities in 130 higher education institutions, benefiting over 2.5 lakh students. He also highlighted plans for semiconductor unit installations in Odisha, marking the state's entry into chip manufacturing—an industry crucial for self-reliance. Modi underscored the strategic importance of shipbuilding, citing a Rs 70,000 crore government initiative as pivotal for economic and national security, reinforcing India's commitment to maintaining unhindered import-export operations during global disruptions.