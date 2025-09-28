Tragedy at Karur: Inquiry Commission Launched After Political Rally Stampede
A deadly stampede at actor Vijay's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed at least 40 lives. Retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan heads a Commission of Inquiry to prevent future incidents. Tamil Nadu government, actor Vijay, and PM Modi announced compensation for victims' families and the injured.
A devastating stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's political rally in Karur led to at least 40 tragic deaths, with actor Vijay at the helm of the event. Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government, will lead an inquiry into the incident.
Karur Collector M Thangavel confirmed the death toll, while the state government rolled out immediate relief efforts, including monetary compensation for victims' families. Emergency response teams were mobilized, and hospital resources strengthened to manage the crisis.
In the aftermath, leaders including Chief Minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged financial aid to support the bereaved families. Actor Vijay also extended substantial assistance to those affected in a bid to ameliorate the impact of the disaster.
