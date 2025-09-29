Shirish Chandra Murmu Takes Charge as RBI Deputy Governor

Shirish Chandra Murmu has been named as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), replacing M Rajeshwar Rao. This appointment, confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is set for a three-year term starting on or after October 9.

The announcement comes as Rao's extended tenure concludes on October 8. Previously, Murmu has held the position of Executive Director at RBI, particularly supervising the Department of Supervision.

In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the central bank requires four deputy governors. These comprise two from within the RBI, one from the commercial banking sector, and an economist for monetary policy. Murmu will join T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, and Poonam Gupta in this role.

(With inputs from agencies.)