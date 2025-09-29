Left Menu

Navratri Garba Tribute to Soldiers and Pioneering Digital India Conference

In Ahmedabad, dancers performed Garba to honor soldiers on Navratri, attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Concurrently, a national conference on Digital India land records and disaster management will be held, discussing modernization, reforms, and best practices with participants from across India, highlighting Gujarat's leadership in hosting national events.

Ahmedabad witnessed a unique tribute as dancers celebrated Navratri through Garba, each step paying homage to the valor of India's armed forces. Guided by the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the dancers performed at Norta Nagari and Swarnim Nagari, uniting the community in a heartfelt display of patriotism.

On a related note, a significant two-day National Conference is set to unfold in Gandhinagar, with discussions spearheaded by Dr. Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary. The event will spotlight the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Program (DILRMP), assembling state representatives nationwide to share insights on land administration, revenue reforms, and disaster management.

This comprehensive conference aims to set new benchmarks in digital land management, emphasizing challenging aspects like paperless registration, modern urban planning, and dispute resolution. Esteemed participants from institutions like NIC and ISRO will join forces to modernize India's land records infrastructure, reinforcing Gujarat's prowess in hosting significant national forums.

