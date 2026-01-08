JNU hosts conference on illegal immigration

Jawaharlal Nehru University organised a national conference titled 'The M - Silent Invasion; Illegal Immigration to Mumbai: An Analysis of Socio-economic and Political Consequences' on Thursday in collaboration with MSEPP, University of Mumbai, Adhisthan Samajik Sanstha and the Demography Club of Mumbai.

A key academic highlight was the presentation of an empirical study based on a primary survey of 3,014 respondents across migrant-dominated localities in Mumbai, described as one of the most comprehensive field-based assessments of undocumented migration in the city.

The statement read that the conference brought together academics, researchers, policy stakeholders and practitioners to discuss migration dynamics and their implications for urban governance, labour markets, environmental sustainability and public service delivery in metropolitan contexts.

Participants noted that undocumented migration has evolved into a deeply entrenched structural challenge, with sustained illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Myanmar contributing to population accumulation in informal settlements.

Particular concern was raised about pressure on housing, sanitation, healthcare, transport networks and municipal infrastructure in an already high-density city, the statement read.

The study highlighted the concentration of undocumented populations in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd, Kurla, Malvani-Malad West, Jogeshwari-Oshiwara, Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, Colaba and eco-sensitive mangrove zones.

Discussions linked unchecked encroachment to environmental degradation, flood vulnerability and long-term ecological damage, the statement read.

According to the statement, it also addressed wage suppression, labour market distortion, social fragmentation and governance challenges.

Governance concerns were discussed in relation to verification processes, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Participants cautioned that 73 per cent of illegal immigrants were found to have voter cards, potentially influencing vote counts in 50 to 56 wards of Mumbai, underscoring the need for coordinated, evidence-based policy interventions.

