Houthis Target U.S. Oil Giants: A New Confrontation Looms
The Houthis plan to target U.S. oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, challenging a past truce with the Trump administration. They have sanctioned 13 U.S. companies and individuals, potentially violating the ceasefire and endangering strategic oil routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
In a bold move, Yemen's Houthi militia announced plans to target major U.S. oil companies including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, despite prior agreements to refrain from attacking U.S.-linked ships in the region. This decision escalates tensions in the already volatile Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), associated with the Houthi forces, has sanctioned 13 U.S. companies, nine executives, and two vessels. Designated as hostile entities, these companies, which include ConocoPhillips, face potential confrontation, according to the HOCC website.
This development raises questions about the Houthis' intentions and the integrity of a ceasefire facilitated by Oman. Middle East analyst Mohammed Albasha suggests the threats could signify a breach, though responses from the targeted companies remain pending as the situation unfolds.
ALSO READ
Explosive Attack Sets Dutch Cargo Ship Aflame in Gulf of Aden
Explosive Attack Leaves Cargo Ship Adrift in Red Sea
Projectile Sparks Blaze on Vessel in Gulf of Aden
Explosive Device Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship Raises Safety Concerns in Gulf of Aden
Missile Tensions Erupt in Gulf of Aden: Houthi Rebel Attack Sets Ship Ablaze