Houthis Target U.S. Oil Giants: A New Confrontation Looms

The Houthis plan to target U.S. oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, challenging a past truce with the Trump administration. They have sanctioned 13 U.S. companies and individuals, potentially violating the ceasefire and endangering strategic oil routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:55 IST
In a bold move, Yemen's Houthi militia announced plans to target major U.S. oil companies including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, despite prior agreements to refrain from attacking U.S.-linked ships in the region. This decision escalates tensions in the already volatile Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), associated with the Houthi forces, has sanctioned 13 U.S. companies, nine executives, and two vessels. Designated as hostile entities, these companies, which include ConocoPhillips, face potential confrontation, according to the HOCC website.

This development raises questions about the Houthis' intentions and the integrity of a ceasefire facilitated by Oman. Middle East analyst Mohammed Albasha suggests the threats could signify a breach, though responses from the targeted companies remain pending as the situation unfolds.

