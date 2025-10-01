Left Menu

Tragic Hotel Accident: Three Workers Die in Waste Tank Mishap

Three workers died after becoming trapped in a hotel's waste tank in Kattappana, Idukki. Despite rescue efforts, they could not be saved. The victims were identified as Jayaraman, Sundara Pandian, and Michael. The bodies are at Kattappana Taluk Hospital, and more details are awaited.

Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Kattappana, Idukki, where three workers lost their lives after becoming trapped inside a hotel's waste tank, police reported. The tragic event occurred around 10 pm on a Tuesday night.

The victims, identified as Jayaraman from Cumbum, Tamil Nadu, along with Sundara Pandian and Michael from Gudalur, succumbed despite rescue attempts. The fire force and rescuers faced considerable challenges; an earthmover had to be employed to access the area.

Following an arduous hour-and-a-half rescue operation, the victims were transported to the hospital but were declared deceased. Their remains are currently held at Kattappana Taluk Hospital, as further investigation into the incident continues.

