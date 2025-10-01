Tragic Hotel Accident: Three Workers Die in Waste Tank Mishap

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Kattappana, Idukki, where three workers lost their lives after becoming trapped inside a hotel's waste tank, police reported. The tragic event occurred around 10 pm on a Tuesday night.

The victims, identified as Jayaraman from Cumbum, Tamil Nadu, along with Sundara Pandian and Michael from Gudalur, succumbed despite rescue attempts. The fire force and rescuers faced considerable challenges; an earthmover had to be employed to access the area.

Following an arduous hour-and-a-half rescue operation, the victims were transported to the hospital but were declared deceased. Their remains are currently held at Kattappana Taluk Hospital, as further investigation into the incident continues.