HAL Seals Major Fighter Jet Engine Deal with GE Aerospace

In a significant advancement for India's defense capabilities, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to ink a $1 billion contract with the American firm GE Aerospace. The deal, scheduled for signing in October, entails the acquisition of 113 F404-IN20 fighter jet engines, essential for powering the Tejas Mk1A Light Combat Aircraft.

This agreement comes as HAL continues to navigate trade negotiations with the United States. According to Dr. DK Sunil, HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, the technical and pricing discussions have reached their conclusion, pending the finalization of contract details. Deliveries are slated to commence in the 2027-28 timeframe.

With India pushing for defense indigenization, HAL has planned to deliver the first set of aircraft by October, with three jets already ready for final trials. Furthermore, HAL is negotiating an 80% technology transfer for GE's F414 engines, aiming to equip the future LCA Mk2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.