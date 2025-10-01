Left Menu

Assam Icons Honored, but Shadows Loom Over Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise

Following singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death in a scuba diving incident in Singapore, Assam Police arrested two key figures. Authorities have heightened their investigation, invoking international cooperation through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to resolve questions surrounding the star's sudden demise.

In a move that has sent ripples through Assam's music community, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup placed Shyamkanu Mahanta, the North East Music Festival organiser, and Siddharth Sharma, the manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, into 14 days' police custody. They were arrested the same day by Assam Police concerning Garg's mysterious death.

Garg, a celebrated 52-year-old Assamese musical figure, tragically died on September 19 during a scuba diving mishap in Singapore. His remains were brought back to Delhi and later Guwahati by commercial flight on September 21, marking a moment of mourning for fans and family. As the investigation intensifies, renowned Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and guitarist Shekhar Jyoti Goswami have been called for questioning by the Assam CID.

The CID has formally registered a case under multiple sections of the BNS, 2023, citing suspicion over the circumstances of Garg's death. In a bid for transparency and justice, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has warned of legal consequences if involved parties do not cooperate by October 6. The state has also sought international collaboration, with the Home Ministry invoking the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore to aid the inquiry, as revealed by the Chief Minister on a social media platform.

