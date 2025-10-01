Left Menu

Durga Puja in Lucknow: Maa Durga Takes on 'American Tariff'

In a unique pandal in Lucknow, Maa Durga is depicted defeating the 'American Tariff' demon. Today marks Maha Navami, the festival's ninth day. Devotees celebrate by honoring Maa Siddhidatri. Amid rising tariffs on Indian goods, the depiction highlights the ongoing economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:16 IST
Visual from the Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking display at a Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow, the goddess Maa Durga is illustrated conquering 'American Tariff,' symbolized as a demon. This culturally significant display coincides with the ninth and final day of the festival.

Maha Navami is celebrated today with devotees worshiping Maa Siddhidatri, the form of Maa Durga who eradicates ignorance and bestows knowledge. The depiction aligns with current economic tensions, reflecting a creative societal statement amid tariff increases on Indian and non-US-made goods.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Alopi Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir in Prayagraj earlier to mark the auspicious occasion. Rituals like Kanya Puja are performed, celebrating young girls as embodiments of the goddess. The festival concludes with Dussehra, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

