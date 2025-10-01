Durga Puja in Lucknow: Maa Durga Takes on 'American Tariff'

In a striking display at a Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow, the goddess Maa Durga is illustrated conquering 'American Tariff,' symbolized as a demon. This culturally significant display coincides with the ninth and final day of the festival.

Maha Navami is celebrated today with devotees worshiping Maa Siddhidatri, the form of Maa Durga who eradicates ignorance and bestows knowledge. The depiction aligns with current economic tensions, reflecting a creative societal statement amid tariff increases on Indian and non-US-made goods.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Alopi Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir in Prayagraj earlier to mark the auspicious occasion. Rituals like Kanya Puja are performed, celebrating young girls as embodiments of the goddess. The festival concludes with Dussehra, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

