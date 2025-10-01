India's Ambitious Pulses Mission: Aiming for Agricultural Self-reliance

The Indian Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit a comprehensive six-year scheme aimed at achieving self-reliance in pulse production. This initiative, ''Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'', is designed with a financial backing of Rs 11,440 crore and covers the period from 2025-26 to 2030-31, aligning with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget announcement.

Focusing on crops like tur, urad, and masur, the mission promises government-backed procurement through agencies like Nafed and NCCF. The objective is ambitious: beefing up production to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31 from 242 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. To achieve this, the area dedicated to pulse farming is to be stretched to 310 lakh hectares, and yield increased to 1,130 kg per hectare.

The scheme includes a cluster-based implementation in 416 districts, with an emphasis on innovative, climate-resilient pulse varieties. It will also establish around 1,000 packaging and processing units and distribute 126 lakh quintals of certified seeds. The end goal is clear: reduce the nation's dependency on imports, supporting both the local economy and sustainable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)