India's Ambitious Pulses Mission: Aiming for Agricultural Self-reliance
The Indian government has launched a six-year mission with a budget of Rs 11,440 crore to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production. The initiative aims to boost production, expand cultivation areas, and enhance yields, reducing import dependency and supporting farmers through assured procurement and modern techniques.
The Indian Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit a comprehensive six-year scheme aimed at achieving self-reliance in pulse production. This initiative, ''Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses'', is designed with a financial backing of Rs 11,440 crore and covers the period from 2025-26 to 2030-31, aligning with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget announcement.
Focusing on crops like tur, urad, and masur, the mission promises government-backed procurement through agencies like Nafed and NCCF. The objective is ambitious: beefing up production to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31 from 242 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. To achieve this, the area dedicated to pulse farming is to be stretched to 310 lakh hectares, and yield increased to 1,130 kg per hectare.
The scheme includes a cluster-based implementation in 416 districts, with an emphasis on innovative, climate-resilient pulse varieties. It will also establish around 1,000 packaging and processing units and distribute 126 lakh quintals of certified seeds. The end goal is clear: reduce the nation's dependency on imports, supporting both the local economy and sustainable agricultural practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
