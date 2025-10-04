Vedanta says aluminium and mined metal production rises marginally in Q2

Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said the production of aluminium and mined metal has increased slightly during the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company's total aluminium production rose by one per cent. In case of mined metal for Zinc India also, the output was marginally up by one per cent, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company however said that it has achieved the ''best ever second quarter mined metal production at 258 kt, and for H1 at 523 kt.'' The total mined metal output at Zinc International was up by 38 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, it said.

With regard to oil and gas, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 15 per cent during the quarter to 89,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The production of saleable iron ore also dropped by 19 per cent to 1.1 million tonnes during the quarter.

Iron ore production, the company said, is adversely impacted due to higher rainfall.

Saleable steel production, it said, declined primarily due to maintenance activities undertaken in one of the furnaces.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, steel, and aluminium.

