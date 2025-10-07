Rajasthan's Multifaceted Initiatives: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Food Safety

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, revealed on Tuesday that the state has commenced distributing free seed mini-kits to women farmers through various government schemes.

Additionally, the state is preparing for a Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Surat, scheduled for October 8, focusing on interaction with the Rajasthani diaspora and industry leaders.

The state government's initiatives encompass farmers' welfare, women empowerment, food safety, and diaspora engagement, as part of efforts to bolster economic and agricultural foundations.

The distribution includes 27.95 lakh mini-kits for the Kharif 2025 season, targeting marginalized farmers and ensuring transparent allocation through Jan Aadhaar cards.

Furthermore, a crackdown on food adulteration ahead of the festive season led to the seizure of over 76,000 kilograms of suspect food items, with a focus on dairy and edible products.