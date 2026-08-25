Tennis-Wawrinka bids farewell to U.S. Open after missing out on wildcard

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 21:43 IST
Tennis-Wawrinka bids farewell to U.S. Open after missing out on wildcard

Former U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka ​bid an emotional farewell to Flushing ​Meadows after being denied ‌a wildcard ​into the main draw, ending hopes of a final appearance at the year's last Grand Slam in ‌what he has said will be his final season. The Swiss veteran competed at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year on wildcards but will miss ‌the U.S. Open, where he won the title in 2016, depriving him ‌of a farewell appearance at the year's final major.

The 41-year-old three-times Grand Slam champion was not among the final wildcards announced over the weekend and will also not compete in ⁠this ​week's qualifying tournament. "This city ⁠challenged me. It pushed me. It brought something out of me that few places ever ⁠could," Wawrinka wrote on Instagram.

"I experienced some of the strongest emotions of my career ​here. Winning the U.S. Open in the city that never sleeps will ⁠forever be one of the greatest moments of my life." French veteran Gael Monfils, who has also ⁠said ​he will retire at the end of the season, received a reciprocal wild card, which are granted by the national federatons. The former ⁠world number six is ranked 307th, compared with Wawrinka at 127.

On the women's side, ⁠twice U.S. Open ⁠champion Venus Williams was awarded a wild card for this year's tournament. The U.S. Open men's and women's singles main ‌draw begins ‌on Sunday.

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