India, China review ties, discuss border issue in Beijing talks, Indian Embassy in China says
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday discussed steps to expand bilateral cooperation, maintain peace and stability along the border and advance work on boundary delimitation at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in China said.
The two officials co-chaired the 25th Meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China Boundary Question and reviewed the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, the embassy said in post on X.