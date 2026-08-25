India, China review ties, discuss border issue in Beijing talks, Indian Embassy in China says

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 21:49 IST
India, China review ties, discuss border issue in Beijing talks, Indian Embassy in China says

India's ‌National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang ‌Yi on Tuesday discussed steps to ‌expand bilateral cooperation, maintain peace and stability along the border and ⁠advance ​work ⁠on boundary delimitation at a meeting ⁠in Beijing on Tuesday, the ​Indian Embassy in China said.

The two ⁠officials co-chaired the 25th Meeting ⁠of ​the Special Representatives on the India-China Boundary Question ⁠and reviewed the ongoing momentum in ⁠bilateral ⁠relations, the embassy said in post on X.

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