India's ‌National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang ‌Yi on Tuesday discussed steps to ‌expand bilateral cooperation, maintain peace and stability along the border and ⁠advance ​work ⁠on boundary delimitation at a meeting ⁠in Beijing on Tuesday, the ​Indian Embassy in China said.

The two ⁠officials co-chaired the 25th Meeting ⁠of ​the Special Representatives on the India-China Boundary Question ⁠and reviewed the ongoing momentum in ⁠bilateral ⁠relations, the embassy said in post on X.