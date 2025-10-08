European Markets Soar as Steel Stocks Lead Gains Amid EU Tariff Plans

European stock markets soared to record levels on Wednesday, propelled by a surge in steel stocks following the European Union's announcement to cut steel import quotas substantially. The broader banking rally also played a crucial role, mitigating some of the downturns in the automotive sector triggered by BMW's forecast cut.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 572.2 points, with local exchanges in the UK and Germany also seeing gains. Banking stocks added the most to the benchmark, increasing nearly 1% as banks like Lloyds, Societe Generale, and BPER Banca led the charge.

While steelmakers such as ArcelorMittal and Aperam posted significant gains, automotive shares took a hit, with BMW dropping 8.9% due to altered tariff expectations and slower Chinese market growth. Simultaneously, a cautious optimism surrounds France's political landscape as discussions on budget approval continue.

