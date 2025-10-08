Left Menu

Essar Energy Transition Secures Fuel Supply Deal with Harvest Energy

Essar Energy Transition has signed a deal to supply fuel to Harvest Energy's 47 UK forecourts. EET will ensure fuel security, continuity, and resilience, leveraging its strategically located UK refineries and terminals. The partnership aims to expand EET's retail presence and establish it as UK's 'retailer of choice'.

Essar Energy Transition (EET) has announced an agreement with Harvest Energy (Dealerships) Ltd to supply fuel to 47 forecourts nationwide, highlighting EET's commitment to ensuring fuel security amid ongoing supply uncertainties.

Essar Energy Transition, which operates the Stanlow oil refinery in North-West England, will now take responsibility for delivering fuel to the designated Harvest Energy forecourts. This move comes as the company continues to solidify its presence in the UK fuel market by expanding its retail network.

The company's strategically located terminals, including Stanlow, Kingsbury, Northampton, Essex, and Grangemouth, will play a crucial role in maintaining a steady fuel supply. Executives from EET praised the deal as a significant step in their growth strategy, aimed at making EET the UK's 'retailer of choice'.

