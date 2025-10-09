Left Menu

Global Markets Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Shifts

Major stock indexes in the U.S. and Europe reached record highs, driven by a U.S. government shutdown and anticipated interest rate cuts. Spotlight on gold's increase to over $4,000 an ounce. Global currency fluctuations as yen weakened and euro impacted by France's political shifts. Oil prices rose amid geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 09-10-2025 04:03 IST
Stock markets in both the United States and Europe experienced a surge on Wednesday, hitting record highs. This rise is attributed to the continuing U.S. government shutdown and expectations of future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, gold prices extended their rally past $4,000 an ounce, marking a notable 54% increase year-to-date.

Currency markets faced turbulence; the yen dropped to its weakest since February, while the euro experienced losses due in part to French political instability. The U.S. stock markets rebounded from previous declines, with technology shares pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs. Analysts attribute investor optimism to resilience amid economic concerns.

European stocks also climbed, supported by strong gains in French and Spanish markets. Sebastien Lecornu, France's acting Prime Minister, announced potential budget agreements amidst ongoing political challenges. In Japan, leadership changes influenced market dynamics, and U.S. Treasury yields incremented slightly after lukewarm 10-year note auction results. Oil prices showed an upward trend due to continued sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.

