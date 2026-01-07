European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties
European stocks remained subdued following a series of record closes as investors evaluated recent U.S.-Venezuela developments and awaited new economic data. The STOXX 600 index fell slightly after U.S. announced a Venezuelan crude import deal, impacting oil prices and causing notable shifts among major oil companies' shares.
European stocks experienced a lull on Wednesday after a series of record highs, as investors paused to assess the impact of the latest U.S.-Venezuela developments and awaited fresh economic data. By 0920 GMT, the STOXX 600 index had slipped slightly, following a record close the previous day.
Despite global geopolitical tensions being largely overlooked by markets in recent years, investors showed caution after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $2 billion Venezuelan crude import deal, projected to increase oil supplies. Consequently, oil prices dropped, and shares of UK energy majors Shell and BP fell 2.4% and 3.1%, respectively, with the European energy index down 1.7%.
The market is expected to remain stable even as momentum fluctuates, according to Richard Flax of Moneyfarm. Data releases, including the U.S. Labor Department's JOLTS report, are anticipated to influence market sentiment. Meanwhile, Germany's and France's economic performance showed mixed results, affecting various sectors and companies, including ASML, Nestle, and Pluxee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
