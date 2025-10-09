Trade Winds: Modi and Starmer Usher New Era of Indo-UK Collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the transformative potential of their new trade agreement, during Starmer's visit to Mumbai.

The agreement seeks to reduce tariffs on diverse goods and expand market access, targeting a trade boost of £25.5 billion by 2040.

With a focus on innovation, climate, and defense, the project aims to foster collaboration and create high-skilled jobs in sectors of the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)