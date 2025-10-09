Left Menu

Trade Winds: Modi and Starmer Usher New Era of Indo-UK Collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Keir Starmer extol the transformative potential of a recent trade agreement. The partnership between two significant economies aims to enhance trade relations through tariff reductions and increased market access, fostering collaboration in areas like innovation, climate, and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:57 IST
Trade Winds: Modi and Starmer Usher New Era of Indo-UK Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the transformative potential of their new trade agreement, during Starmer's visit to Mumbai.

The agreement seeks to reduce tariffs on diverse goods and expand market access, targeting a trade boost of £25.5 billion by 2040.

With a focus on innovation, climate, and defense, the project aims to foster collaboration and create high-skilled jobs in sectors of the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025