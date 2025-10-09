Trade Winds: Modi and Starmer Usher New Era of Indo-UK Collaboration
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Keir Starmer extol the transformative potential of a recent trade agreement. The partnership between two significant economies aims to enhance trade relations through tariff reductions and increased market access, fostering collaboration in areas like innovation, climate, and defense.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:57 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the transformative potential of their new trade agreement, during Starmer's visit to Mumbai.
The agreement seeks to reduce tariffs on diverse goods and expand market access, targeting a trade boost of £25.5 billion by 2040.
With a focus on innovation, climate, and defense, the project aims to foster collaboration and create high-skilled jobs in sectors of the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trade
- India
- UK
- Narendra Modi
- Keir Starmer
- investment
- economy
- tariffs
- innovation
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India on track to become 3rd largest economy by 2028, UK perfectly placed to be partner in that journey: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
South Africa’s Ocean Economy Emerging as ‘Blue Gold’ for Growth and Jobs
British PM Keir Starmer Embraces Bollywood Magic at Yash Raj Studios
India's Green Expressways: Transforming Infrastructure and Economy
Avaada Group's Mega Investment to Revolutionize Gujarat's Green Energy