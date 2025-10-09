Left Menu

MSEDCL's Swift Response: Uninterrupted Power Amidst Strike Tensions

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) maintained power supply amidst a 72-hour strike by some employees. Despite the strike being deemed illegal under MESMA, alternative arrangements ensured continuous service. Management is engaging with union representatives to address concerns over privatisation and restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) successfully ensured an uninterrupted power supply throughout a 72-hour employee strike. The strike, which the company deemed illegal under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), saw only 38% participation from engineers, officers, and staff.

MSEDCL prepared emergency arrangements and alternative manpower strategies in advance to mitigate the impact of the walkout. The company deployed non-striking employees, contractors, and 20,000 external technical personnel, highlighting the readiness of control rooms across the state to manage any challenges.

In discussions with union representatives, MSEDCL management clarified that no plans for privatisation or outsourcing exist. The utility has introduced operational improvements, including new posts, to address employee concerns, while cautioning that strict actions will be taken against those participating in the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

