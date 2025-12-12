Workers Detained in Anti-Privatisation Protest

Conservancy workers in Chennai took a bold stand on Friday against proposed plans to privatize garbage clearing in two Greater Chennai Corporation zones. The protest, part of ongoing demonstrations commencing August 1, was met with police resistance.

A significant portion of the demonstrators were women representing the 'Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam' (Right of Workers Movement), who gathered in front of the Secretariat to voice their opposition to the corporation's decision affecting Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zones.

As tensions escalated, police intervened, detaining and removing the protesters. Reports also indicated similar detentions for another group attempting to protest by entering the sea.

