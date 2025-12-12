Workers Detained in Anti-Privatisation Protest
Conservancy workers protesting against the privatisation of garbage clearing services in Greater Chennai Corporation's zones were detained by police. The protest, led by the 'Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam' movement, saw workers slogans against the privatization of services. Attempts to demonstrate were thwarted by police intervention.
- Country:
- India
Conservancy workers in Chennai took a bold stand on Friday against proposed plans to privatize garbage clearing in two Greater Chennai Corporation zones. The protest, part of ongoing demonstrations commencing August 1, was met with police resistance.
A significant portion of the demonstrators were women representing the 'Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam' (Right of Workers Movement), who gathered in front of the Secretariat to voice their opposition to the corporation's decision affecting Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zones.
As tensions escalated, police intervened, detaining and removing the protesters. Reports also indicated similar detentions for another group attempting to protest by entering the sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CMSB National Awards 2025 Honor Karnataka Police
Assam Police SIT Files Massive 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case
Empowering Offshore Workers through BOSIET Training for a Safer Future
Maharashtra Greenlights New Police Stations in Mumbai for Enhanced Law Enforcement
Amritsar Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats, Police Ensures Safety