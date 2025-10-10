Amit Shah Criticizes AAP and Promises Yamuna Cleanup by 2029

In a stinging rebuttal to the Aam Aadmi Party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lambasted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River. Shah juxtaposed the BJP's commitment by referencing BJP leader Parvesh Verma's cut-out incident, claiming it underscored the unaddressed pollution issues.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the cause, Shah announced that a comprehensive plan is underway to clean the river by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. He reassured the public of Modi's financial commitment to the project, emphasizing that reduced corruption and advertising would further assist in the endeavor.

In reassuring citizens of Delhi, Shah also revealed significant GST reforms, announcing that taxes on over 395 items had been reduced to zero or significantly capped, marking a 'double Diwali' for the community. He outlined a progressive tax relief scheme, vastly expanding income tax exemptions to benefit the general populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)