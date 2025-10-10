Left Menu

ACB Nabs Jaipur Neurosurgery Head in Bribery Scandal

The Rajasthan ACB arrested Dr. Manish Agarwal, a prominent neurosurgeon, for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The arrest followed a complaint by a supplier regarding unpaid invoices totaling Rs 12 lakh. Agarwal's apprehension underscores ongoing corruption crackdowns in the region, including recent drug busts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:58 IST
Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sandeep Saraswat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable anti-corruption operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended Dr. Manish Agarwal, who holds a significant position as the Head of the Neurosurgery Department at SMS Medical College, Jaipur. The arrest unfolded after Dr. Agarwal allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The apprehension occurred after the complainant, a supplier of brain coils crucial for neurosurgery, reported unpaid dues amounting to Rs 12 lakh. According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Saraswat, Dr. Agarwal was demanding a bribe in order to process these pending invoices.

The ACB set a meticulous trap, with a head constable positioned strategically outside Dr. Agarwal's clinic. Upon the confirmed exchange of money, the constable swiftly moved in to arrest Dr. Agarwal. This arrest is part of a broader crackdown on corruption, highlighted by a separate recent drug factory raid in Pratapgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

