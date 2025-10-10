Delhi High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ajaz Khan in Social Media Dispute

The Delhi High Court has extended anticipatory bail to Ajaz Khan, known for his appearance on the reality show Big Boss, in a case involving objectionable social media content targeting a YouTuber and his family. Delhi Police had filed an FIR following a complaint by a woman and her son, who is a prominent YouTuber.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja remarked that while the freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right, it comes with reasonable restrictions. Expressions that insult, humiliate, or incite are not protected. Khan was granted bail upon posting a bond of Rs 30,000 and agreeing to additional conditions like passport surrender and cooperation with the investigation.

The court considered the Bombay Police's possession of digital devices and Khan's commitment to cooperate, including providing a voice sample. The High Court advised caution in social media usage, emphasizing the widespread reach and influence of online content. This appeal comes after Khan's prior bail rejection and involves a video repost described as offensive and defamatory.

