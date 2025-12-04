YouTuber held for 'defaming' complainant in Rahul Mamkootathil rape case

A YouTuber was arrested for allegedly defaming the complainant in the rape case against expelled Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil on social media platforms, police said on Thursday.

The arrested person is Jerin (39), of Velloor here, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Voice of Malayale,' they said.

According to police, Jerin allegedly made extreme derogatory remarks about the complainant on November 30, which were circulated through various social media platforms.

A URL link containing defamatory content was received by the Wayanad District Police Chief recently, and further probe revealed that the accused was staying within the jurisdiction of the Kottayam Cyber Police.

Police officials said that the Kottayam Cyber Police registered a case on Wednesday and arrested the accused soon after.

Police said that 32 cases have been registered across Kerala for defaming the complainant, on whose complaint Mamkootathil was booked.

