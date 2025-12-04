Left Menu

YouTuber held for 'defaming' complainant in Rahul Mamkootathil rape case

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:38 IST
YouTuber held for 'defaming' complainant in Rahul Mamkootathil rape case
  • Country:
  • India

A YouTuber was arrested for allegedly defaming the complainant in the rape case against expelled Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil on social media platforms, police said on Thursday.

The arrested person is Jerin (39), of Velloor here, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Voice of Malayale,' they said.

According to police, Jerin allegedly made extreme derogatory remarks about the complainant on November 30, which were circulated through various social media platforms.

A URL link containing defamatory content was received by the Wayanad District Police Chief recently, and further probe revealed that the accused was staying within the jurisdiction of the Kottayam Cyber Police.

Police officials said that the Kottayam Cyber Police registered a case on Wednesday and arrested the accused soon after.

Police said that 32 cases have been registered across Kerala for defaming the complainant, on whose complaint Mamkootathil was booked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
2
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
3
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
4
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025