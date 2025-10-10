Left Menu

Umar Khalid's Defense Challenges Accusations in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Umar Khalid's counsel contests Delhi Police allegations in the North East Delhi riots case, arguing unfair accusations based on group membership. The Karkardooma Court hears the arguments as Umar Khalid denies involvement. Witness statements and evidence, including CDR analysis, are brought forward in the defense's favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:01 IST
Umar Khalid's Defense Challenges Accusations in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
Umar Khalid (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Umar Khalid, accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case, defended his position in the Karkardooma Court on Thursday, asserting accusations stem from merely being part of a WhatsApp group. His legal counsel pointed out that others, present in the same meeting, have not faced charges by the Delhi Police.

The case, being examined under the UAPA statutes, was presented before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai. During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, emphasized the selective accusation by the authorities, underscoring that similar individuals remain uncharged, despite analogous circumstances.

Pais further argued that media reports indicate Khalid's non-presence at pivotal meetings that purportedly orchestrated the conspiracy. He highlighted that no physical evidence links Khalid to these allegations, and witness testimonies suggest he attempted to de-escalate tensions. The court is set for more arguments on October 14.

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025