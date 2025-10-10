Umar Khalid's Defense Challenges Accusations in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
Umar Khalid's counsel contests Delhi Police allegations in the North East Delhi riots case, arguing unfair accusations based on group membership. The Karkardooma Court hears the arguments as Umar Khalid denies involvement. Witness statements and evidence, including CDR analysis, are brought forward in the defense's favor.
Umar Khalid, accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case, defended his position in the Karkardooma Court on Thursday, asserting accusations stem from merely being part of a WhatsApp group. His legal counsel pointed out that others, present in the same meeting, have not faced charges by the Delhi Police.
The case, being examined under the UAPA statutes, was presented before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai. During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, emphasized the selective accusation by the authorities, underscoring that similar individuals remain uncharged, despite analogous circumstances.
Pais further argued that media reports indicate Khalid's non-presence at pivotal meetings that purportedly orchestrated the conspiracy. He highlighted that no physical evidence links Khalid to these allegations, and witness testimonies suggest he attempted to de-escalate tensions. The court is set for more arguments on October 14.
