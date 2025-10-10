Air India Flights Redirected Amid Safety Precautions

An Air India flight from Vienna to New Delhi was diverted to Dubai on October 9 due to a suspected technical issue, according to a statement from an airline spokesperson. The aircraft landed safely, underwent necessary checks, and resumed its journey after a brief delay.

Ahead of the departure, passengers were informed of the delay and provided with refreshments. The flight eventually left Dubai at 08:45 hrs IST. Air India's spokesperson expressed regret for any inconvenience, emphasizing that passenger and crew safety is the airline's utmost priority.

In a separate incident on October 4, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced the deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during the final approach, yet landed safely. Air India confirmed all safety systems were operational, although the aircraft has been grounded for further evaluations. The return flight from Birmingham to Delhi was canceled, with efforts made to rebook affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)