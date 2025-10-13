Wall Street Rebounds Amid Eased Trade Tension Fears

Wall Street saw a positive start to the week on Monday as the major indexes climbed following a decline at the end of last week. The upbeat performance came after President Donald Trump adopted a more conciliatory tone, which eased anxiety over rekindled U.S.-China trade tensions.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 218.9 points or 0.48%, reaching 45,698.46. This positive sentiment was mirrored by the S&P 500, which rose by 70.0 points or 1.07% to hit 6,622.53.

The Nasdaq Composite also surged, gaining 374.2 points or 1.69% to reach 2,2578.674, signaling investor confidence in the face of ongoing international trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)