Wall Street Rebounds Amid Eased Trade Tension Fears

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, recovering from Friday's dip, as investors showed renewed interest in risk assets. This followed President Donald Trump's softened stance, alleviating concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all exhibited gains at market open.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:06 IST
Wall Street saw a positive start to the week on Monday as the major indexes climbed following a decline at the end of last week. The upbeat performance came after President Donald Trump adopted a more conciliatory tone, which eased anxiety over rekindled U.S.-China trade tensions.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 218.9 points or 0.48%, reaching 45,698.46. This positive sentiment was mirrored by the S&P 500, which rose by 70.0 points or 1.07% to hit 6,622.53.

The Nasdaq Composite also surged, gaining 374.2 points or 1.69% to reach 2,2578.674, signaling investor confidence in the face of ongoing international trade discussions.

