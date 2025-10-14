Global Peacekeeping Challenges: A Call for Unified Action

At the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi starkly outlined the increasing challenges that threaten global peacekeeping efforts. With over 56 active conflicts involving 19 nations, he expressed concern over shifting power dynamics that are undermining United Nations' consensus and cohesive responses.

General Dwivedi highlighted how disruptive technologies, non-state actors, and hybrid warfare are complicating traditional lines of conflict. He called for a unified response from peacekeepers to adapt and confront these rising threats. Dwivedi emphasized the multifaceted role of a peacekeeper, describing them not just as security providers, but also as diplomats, nation-builders, and vital sources of information in conflict zones.

India's significant contribution of around 300,000 personnel across 51 United Nations peacekeeping missions underscores its role as a pivotal global partner. Dwivedi echoed India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam', illustrating the nation's commitment to being a friend to the world, as reflected in hosting this significant international conference in New Delhi.

