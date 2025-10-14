Mysterious Deaths Rock Haryana: Police ASI and IPS Officer Under Investigation

The body of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the Haryana Police was discovered under mysterious circumstances in Ladhot village, Rohtak. Identified as Sandeep, the ASI was known for his honesty and dedication, serving in the Cyber Cell. Rohtak Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhoria confirmed that a forensic team is on site as investigations continue.

The case emerges against the backdrop of another unsettling incident involving Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died under suspicious circumstances at his home in Chandigarh on October 7. Rahul Gandhi met Kumar's family, offering condolences and acknowledging his integrity, alongside senior Haryana Congress leaders who showed solidarity.

The investigation into Kumar's death has now turned its focus toward a laptop belonging to the deceased, which police believe holds crucial evidence. The device is thought to contain a draft of a suicide note, now central to the probe. Investigators aim to authenticate this note and understand the communications tied to it, though Kumar's widow, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has yet to surrender the laptop. The Special Investigation Team hopes a forensic examination will shed light on the case.