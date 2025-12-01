Haryana Shake-Up: Key IPS Officers Reassigned in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Haryana government made significant changes to its police leadership on Monday by transferring and posting several senior IPS officers. Ajay Singhal, a 1992-batch officer, has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. This move sees him replacing Alok Mittal, who previously held the position.

Alok Mittal will now serve as the Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation and will continue his role as the Resident Commissioner of Haryana. Meanwhile, Navdeep Singh Virk, an officer who was awaiting a new assignment, has been appointed as the Additional DGP for the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau and the Director of Vigilance and Security.

Adding to the reshuffle, Kala Ramachandran has been posted as the Additional DGP for Human Rights and Litigation, succeeding Ajay Singhal. Additionally, IPS officers Sibash Kabiraj and Rajshree Singh have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police, bolstering the senior ranks of Haryana's police leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)