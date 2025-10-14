Om Prakash Singh: Transition of Power Amidst Controversy in Haryana Police

Om Prakash Singh, a seasoned Indian Police Service officer, assumed the position of Haryana's Director General of Police at the Panchkula police headquarters on Tuesday. The appointment comes as Shatrujeet Kapur, the previous DGP, was placed on leave amid an ongoing probe into the death of colleague Y Puran Kumar.

Upon arrival, Singh engaged in discussions with senior officers about departmental operations, law and order, and policing enhancements. Currently the Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Singh has spearheaded effective initiatives to advance police welfare, efficiency, and infrastructure modernization.

Additionally, Singh oversees the state's Forensic Science Laboratory and the Narcotics Control Bureau, where he has facilitated improvements in forensic science, narcotics management, and police housing. Known for his exemplary administrative and crime control skills, Singh's contributions have garnered national recognition. Meanwhile, his predecessor faced allegations from Puran Kumar, who, in a final note before his death, accused senior officers of severe misconduct.

