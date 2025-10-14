Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Yojana: A New Hope for Soybean Farmers

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the Bhavantar Yojana for soybean producers, ensuring compensation if selling prices fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the Kharif season of 2025. Additionally, dearness allowance for pensioners was increased, alongside new procurements and promotions in other sectors.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has unveiled the Bhavantar Yojana, a strategic move to safeguard soybean producers in the region. The scheme offers compensation when market prices dip below the Minimum Support Price during the Kharif season of 2025.

Additionally, the cabinet announced a 2% increase in dearness allowance for pensioners, benefiting 4.5 lakh natives. Enhancements to the Sardar Patel Coaching Training Scheme and the launch of the Resham Samriddhi Yojana were also approved.

In agricultural procurement, the scope will see Kodo-Kutki grains sourced from designated districts to benefit more tribal farmers, while a commendable service promotion in the security sector was also made official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

